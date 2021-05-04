 Skip to main content
Letter: Police budget
Letter: Police budget

May 2nd's piece, Tucson Solutions, details efforts to help rather than incarcerate people experiencing homelessness, drug addiction, and mental health issues. It is tempting to praise this as badly needed reform. It is needed, but the community knows small scale reform isn't the solution. Five well-intentioned officers out of the entire force, given 1.5% of TPD's budget, does not solve any issues. It looks like a PR band-aid to encourage the public to back the pay for performance funding increase TPD Chief Magnus is demanding.

The 3-year grant for the CODAC peer support specialists that work with officers responding to drug addiction calls ends in September. These types of programs, whose success is backed by hard data, are forced to operate on short-term funding timelines, perpetually seeking money and unsure of the future of their work. This is a great example of how prioritizing policing in public funding hurts other, more effective alternatives that should get the bulk of the available money.

Robert McLane

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

