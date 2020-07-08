Letter: Police Chief offers resignation

This was a huge joke. The chief knew very well that the very liberal and far left board and not to forget the wack-o-mayor were never going to accept the resignation of their very own liberal and very political police chief. If he was truthful about the whole ordeal he would of walked away. Remember chief it all rolls down hill and it starts from the top!
Jose Rendier
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
