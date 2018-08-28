As a former law enforcement officer I commend this effort. As well, I know that many are given warnings. How many were given warnings as this article did not note that.
Also, what about "city employees'? They seem to be exempt as, past incidents that created near accidents not only did the reporter of the city worker be ignored but he was bullied by Mark Martin in a telephone call nearly four weeks after the report, who did not like the report to the police.. So, is the police enforcing these laws "mutually" to all, including citizens, whether they are in a city vehicle or "is professional" courtesy always a standard issue?
Will it take a major law suit to change this manner of discrimination?
Keep up the good work. Just make it "equal" in and for all. Including those who are exempt in their own minds.
Martin Nustad
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.