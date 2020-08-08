You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Police Endorsement
Letter: Police Endorsement

VP Pence will be in Tucson on August 11, to accept the endorsement of the Arizona Association of Police, a rank and file organization representing over 12,000 members according to their Facebook page. I find it uncanny that at a time when confidence and trust in the police is at an all time low, this organization chooses to endorse Trump, an alleged sexual predator and racist. By endorsing the President, this organization is drawing the line in the sand. They will support this administration’s racists policies and oppose the progressive community of Tucson. I worked 31 years in criminal justice and I understand the value of fraternal and professional organizations; plus, I understand their right to endorse anyone. However, I have to question them taking an us vs them approach at a time where reconciliation should be a priority. Those of us that advocated NOT to defund the police are questioning our position in light of the association’s position.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

