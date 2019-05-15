While TPD and Pima County Sheriff Department are good at emergency response, crime investigation, etc., I see very little evidence that they enforce traffic laws. Since moving here in 2016, it seems like many motorists ignore traffic laws. Posted speed limits seem to be regarded as MINIMUM allowable speeds. Aggressive driving (including excessive speed, tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, and ignoring red lights or pedestrian crosswalks) is rampant. The grants referred to in Shaq Davis' column are in the amounts of $80,000 (to Marana), $30,000 (to Tucson, for DUI enforcement), and $20,000 (to Tucson, for overtime, to catch jaywalkers, cyclists, and some red-light violators. Really not a lot of money in any one place. I have to say that I won't believe traffic enforcement is happening until I see it.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.