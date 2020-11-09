 Skip to main content
Letter: Police officers are respected.
Police officers are respected, important, and we depend on them a lot. They make $67,000 a year, (median) plus retirement and insurance. Their jobs require wearing many hats and risk harm to life. Though being a police officer isn’t even in the top ten of most dangerous jobs. Median income for top ten dangerous job is half of what a cop makes.

The American flag is one symbol that covers us all. By adding a thin blue line across the middle makes “Our Flag” represents a specific group. US Code title 8 section 4 “Respect the Flag”makes any such altercations illegal. Seeing Trump plagiarize the flag with his face in the middle is anti American as well.

Please find another symbol besides the one thing that’s supposed to unite us as Americans. Remember the most important words of “The Pledge of Allegiance” are I Pledge Allegiance to Liberty and Justice for All.

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

