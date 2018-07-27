Fitz draws law enforcement officers as out of proportion grotesque white males. (ie; the drawing he did awhile back) He perpetuates the myth that officers only shoot non-whites. I would like to advise Fitz that officers are white or black or native American or latino or Asian. Officers are male or female, there are even homosexuals and lesbians. What they all have in common is risking their lives every time they report to work.
There is good and there is bad in this world. Fitz does not know that and instead likes to make everything racial and stir the pot of racism against white officers. Fitz will not make a drawing of what happened in Phoenix because the shooter is black and the officers who were shot were not. Fitz cannot pedal his racism towards officers this time. In closing Fitz needs to learn it is about good and bad - not all about skin color in this world.
Gary Erickson
Benson
