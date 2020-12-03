 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Police Officers
View Comments

Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit of being able to consult law books. Have the skills of a social worker to handle domestic mental health and addiction cases. Have medical knowledge in case of health issues, be able to drive a car as well as be a race car driver. Be tolerant as civilians hurl verbal and physical abuse at you. Be able to make split decisions as fast as a Pentium processor.

If you do make a wrong decision either the cop or civilian may die. If the civilian dies, the cop could face life in prison or the death penalty.

Who besides a dedicated public servant would want to work under these conditions?

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Christy

No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News