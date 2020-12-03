Letter: Police Officers

Law enforcement is the only occupation I know of that: You have to know city, state and local laws as well as any attorney without the benefit of being able to consult law books. Have the skills of a social worker to handle domestic mental health and addiction cases. Have medical knowledge in case of health issues, be able to drive a car as well as be a race car driver. Be tolerant as civilians hurl verbal and physical abuse at you. Be able to make split decisions as fast as a Pentium processor.
If you do make a wrong decision either the cop or civilian may die. If the civilian dies, the cop could face life in prison or the death penalty.
Who besides a dedicated public servant would want to work under these conditions?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
