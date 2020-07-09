Letter: Police support affects more than just Tucson proper

It is important for Tucson City officials to recognize their decisions are for a metropolitan area, not just Tucson proper. More than 45% of the metro area lives outside of Tucson, but still contribute to the food drives, the arts, non profits, restaurants, etc. that support the vitality of the City. They are concerned about their safety when in the City. They want a police force that makes the area safe. If the downtown develops into a place that has an unsafe reputation, people will go somewhere else. Many cities have suffered that fate and become a place where people just don’t go. And businesses will follow where they go. Tucson needs a good police force for many reasons that help make the downtown vital. A needless controversy does not help the City.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!