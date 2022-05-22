Letter: Police / Traffic Enforcement

Dear Police Chief Kasmar - Please, for the love of Tucson residents, do something to make Tucson roads safer from speeding / reckless drivers. I believe one of the first things you stated when you took over was to address this issue. The number of high-speed crashes and pedestrians killed by drivers increases daily. Speeding seems to be the biggest issue along with driver's running red lights. I fear for my safety every time I drive. What plan of action does your department have in place?