Letter: Police union endorsements wrong

Last week Pence visited Tucson to accept the endorsement of the police officers union at the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. La Paloma, why are you hosting this? Why are police unions even allowed to endorse political candidates? Their members' salaries are paid by public money. Their members are supposed to serve everyone in the public. Yet we see quite clearly that law enforcement does not serve everyone equally. They prove that by endorsing political candidates, especially when they are candidates such as Trump/Pence who most definitely do not serve even a majority of us here in Tucson. Our police officers and their union should be accountable to us only, not to the national politicians with whom they want to curry favor. This was a shameful act of political showboating, and simply proves further to me that TPD does not serve me or the other people in Tucson I care about.
Robert McLane
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!