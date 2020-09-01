Letter: Police Unions support of President Trump

In response to Tom Wilson's letter reference police unions and Loyalty and Honesty. How can anyone condemn those officers who endorsed our President? All of the allegations against the President could be said of Senator Joe Biden, as well. Let's be honest about this.
Would you or anyone want a government to be pro police and back them up, or a government that is anti police and willing to let them be injured or killed by "Peaceful Protestors"? Officers know the risks but choose the job because they care.
I'm a 27 year retired civilian from T.P.D. and am proudly married, (45+yrs), to a retired T.P.D. officer and a Dept. of Corrections investigator (39 years spent in law enforcement). I believe 99.9% of all sworn police officers still uphold law and order to protect citizens of all walks of life, and do it with Loyalty and Honesty, no matter their political preference.
Kay Pachnowski
Midtown
