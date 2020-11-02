Letter: Police vechicles used for political purposes

On Sunday afternoon a parade of Trump supporters drove down Speedway waving flags & honking. What I found concerning was the number of police vehicles in the parade that were also honking & using their sirens in conjunction with these drivers. From what I understand, "The Political Activity Guidelines for Officers & Employees in the City of Tucson Classified Service," states that employees "May not use any city property or resource for political activity." Further, section 12.1 of the guide specifies that "City officers and employees shall NOT use City property or any other City resource in engaging in permitted political activity," and an employee "may NOT use a City fire truck, police car, or other vehicle as a prop in a political advertisement." I find it distressing that City of Tucson employees would use our tax dollars for political purposes & hope that officers abusing the guidelines prohibited under the Tucson Charter and T.C. § 10-18 will be reprimanded.
Alyssa Chandler
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!