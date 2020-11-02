 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Police vechicles used for political purposes
View Comments

Letter: Police vechicles used for political purposes

On Sunday afternoon a parade of Trump supporters drove down Speedway waving flags & honking. What I found concerning was the number of police vehicles in the parade that were also honking & using their sirens in conjunction with these drivers. From what I understand, "The Political Activity Guidelines for Officers & Employees in the City of Tucson Classified Service," states that employees "May not use any city property or resource for political activity." Further, section 12.1 of the guide specifies that "City officers and employees shall NOT use City property or any other City resource in engaging in permitted political activity," and an employee "may NOT use a City fire truck, police car, or other vehicle as a prop in a political advertisement." I find it distressing that City of Tucson employees would use our tax dollars for political purposes & hope that officers abusing the guidelines prohibited under the Tucson Charter and T.C. § 10-18 will be reprimanded.

Alyssa Chandler

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Local-issues

Letter: Tired of Extremes

I've been looking into the race for District One, County Supervisor. The statements and videos on the candidates websites do tell a story of d…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News