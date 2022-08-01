Letter: Policing for a profit

I want to thank the officers that drive our streets to try to keep us safe. However, there is also a financial aspect to their job and I'm not sure what the priorities are. They auction off older police cars but I wonder what would happen if they just parked those cars along the highway? When I see a police car I always check my speed as everyone else does. Unmarked cars? Why? unless their real money makers. A few years ago a young girl was killed by a drunk driver in a park area. Were going to put in speed bumps was their answer, but several years later no speed bumps. Lots of sheriff vehicles but no speed bumps. They need to get back the money they paid to the family for not having signs designating the area as a park. Wouldn't speed bumps force a car to slow down? What are their priorities?