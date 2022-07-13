 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows that Critical Race Theory is only taught in law schools, certainly not in the public schools or in the private schools that are being financed by Republicans’ vouchers. A person who offers himself as a candidate for the position of Superintendent of Public Instruction ought have a basic knowledge of what is being taught in Arizona’’s schools. I suspect that Mr. Horne doesn’t want anything itaught n Arizona schools that talks about our shameful racial past and the progress our country has made in managing racial issues. If that makes students uncomfortable, perhaps they will take the next step to being more open to people who don’t look like them. That would represent a step forward in public instruction in our state.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

