Letter: Political cartoon

Disgusting! You, the Arizona Star, printed a disgraceful political cartoon in your paper Monday, June 8th. It was the one with Donald Trump saying he will "make America white again".Totally uncalled for. All cartoons like this contribute to the increased hatred we are seeing in this country today. What was the editor thinking when he/she printed it? What was the purpose of the cartoon? In my days, with cartoons we were able to laugh with each other and at ourselves. Today they divide us. I rarely look at the political cartoons because they are distasteful and disrespectful. I find no humor in them at all. There is enough hatred on the opinion page without the Arizona Daily Star also contributing to it. Per your recommendation to submit opinions that "encourage discussion", let me add, opinions submitted that encourage "positive" discussion. Most political cartoons do not do this. This opinion, my opinion, is also for those who also send in their thoughts and opinions. Be kind!
Richard Mudd
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
