Letter: Political Commercials

The election count down has started and the Television airtime has been overrun with commercials by both parties, mostly making claims which are distortions of reality. Every commercial implies that everyone agrees with them and only the person they oppose is wrong. The smartest choice each voter can make is to click the mute button and consider what is important for your life.

Life is made up of the little issues as compared to the huge Earth changing claims that are unproven and often wrong, highlighting the worst possible result while you go hungry and freeze without affordable energy. The issue is always the desire for politics to take away your choices because they know better.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

