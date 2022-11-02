Letter: Political Debates

What's all this concern about debates? A little mud slinging here, a personal jab there doesn't seem all that alarming. Why discuss the issues when it's permissible to continuously bad mouth your opponent? So, the one who screams the loudest gets the vote? Maybe the ringmaster, I mean moderator, could control this political prizefight? Could the League of Women Voters get back into the arena and offer help? In the meantime, I'll opt out of watching the debates and turn on WWF.