 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political hack not qualified for op-ed piecs

  • Comments

It is amazing that the Star chose as qualified, a former high-rankkng prosecutor in the Lawall County Attorney administration to criticize the Laura Conover office. Members of the Lawall team openly campaigned against Conover during the election. After her election, the office not only failed to cooperate but actively obstructed a smooth transition and spent money recklessly in order to leave her incoming team an underfunded budget and inadequate finding. The early days of her office were forced to be spent responding to far too many complaints., many repetetive and spurious. An obvious pre-existing grudge does not make for fair commentary and this letter was written with fuel from the juice of sour grapes.

Richard Bacal

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Letter: Be a Voter!

Polls show a majority of voters, regardless of party, support legislative efforts to fully fund public education, ensure reproductive freedom,…

Letter: Vince Leach

Vince Leach lost twice; first he was rejected by the voters in his personally gerrymandered LD17, then he lost his legal case against his Repu…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News