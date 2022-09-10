Letter: Political hack not qualified for op-ed piecs

It is amazing that the Star chose as qualified, a former high-rankkng prosecutor in the Lawall County Attorney administration to criticize the Laura Conover office. Members of the Lawall team openly campaigned against Conover during the election. After her election, the office not only failed to cooperate but actively obstructed a smooth transition and spent money recklessly in order to leave her incoming team an underfunded budget and inadequate finding. The early days of her office were forced to be spent responding to far too many complaints., many repetetive and spurious. An obvious pre-existing grudge does not make for fair commentary and this letter was written with fuel from the juice of sour grapes.