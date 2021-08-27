 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Political Homicide
View Comments

Letter: Political Homicide

  • Comments

A TV commentator said, “You politicians, who actively work against vaccines and masking have blood on your hands, that will not wash off”. That is true and will be true until this insane tactic is abandoned.

My point in restating this, is to further add that those politicians did not vote themselves into office. That will come soon in Arizona, but not yet. They were voted in by people who are too enthralled with self-serving politicians who use our health and lives to divide us over issues that should unite us against a deadly virus.

I am truly sorry to see this happen in my lifetime. It is political homicide, nothing less.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News