Letter: Political Homicide

A TV commentator said, “You politicians, who actively work against vaccines and masking have blood on your hands, that will not wash off”. That is true and will be true until this insane tactic is abandoned.
My point in restating this, is to further add that those politicians did not vote themselves into office. That will come soon in Arizona, but not yet. They were voted in by people who are too enthralled with self-serving politicians who use our health and lives to divide us over issues that should unite us against a deadly virus.
I am truly sorry to see this happen in my lifetime. It is political homicide, nothing less.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
