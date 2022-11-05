Letter: Political JOKE

REALLY....Gabby Giffords the "GRAND MARSHALL" of the Rose Parade in California? What a Democratic ploy from California trying to support Mark Kelly.

When has Ms. Giffords has any effort in SPORTS IN THE PAC 10 & PAC 12????

This is an embarrassing on Ms. Giffords.

In fact, tonight on channel 9 in Tucson, Mark Kelly said: "Abortion is a Constitutional Right! Really, Show us where in the constitution is abortion addressed. Wow, sad, and political!

Walt Johnson

Foothills