 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political Justice

  • Comments

In the name of freedom, some of our elected leaders opposed restrictions that prohibited us from contaminating one another with COVID-19. Then, they forgot their call for individual freedom by denying women the freedom to plan their families. In the name of freedom, the same ‘leaders’ want guns to be widely available so our children can be gunned down in their schools. They organized or supported an attack on the nation’s Capitol. Now these ‘leaders’ and their new upstarts seek our votes, advocating cuts to social security and public education, promoting ridiculous conspiracy theories and proposing tax cuts and economic measures akin to those which brought England to its knees. Their campaign signs say they want to save our guns and protect our children. Do banning books and threatening Dr. Fauchi protect us and our children? Are you fincheming me? These ‘leaders of freedom’ should not be elected/re-elected but tried for treason or convicted of murder.

People are also reading…

Stephanie Gordon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News