Letter: Political Justice

In the name of freedom, some of our elected leaders opposed restrictions that prohibited us from contaminating one another with COVID-19. Then, they forgot their call for individual freedom by denying women the freedom to plan their families. In the name of freedom, the same ‘leaders’ want guns to be widely available so our children can be gunned down in their schools. They organized or supported an attack on the nation’s Capitol. Now these ‘leaders’ and their new upstarts seek our votes, advocating cuts to social security and public education, promoting ridiculous conspiracy theories and proposing tax cuts and economic measures akin to those which brought England to its knees. Their campaign signs say they want to save our guns and protect our children. Do banning books and threatening Dr. Fauchi protect us and our children? Are you fincheming me? These ‘leaders of freedom’ should not be elected/re-elected but tried for treason or convicted of murder.