 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political letters

  • Comments

It is easy to deflect criticism of President Biden by bringing up President Trump in the conversation.

Biden (OH I forgot it’s “President Joe Biden” unlike just “Trump”) stands alone in answering for his performance since being in office. President Donald Trump is not germane to the conversation unless of course you can’t defend the criticism rationally.

It’s like saying yes my son failed chemistry but the kid next to him failed it worse.

FACT: YOUR SON FAILED CHEMISTRY

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violentl…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News