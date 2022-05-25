Letter: Political letters

It is easy to deflect criticism of President Biden by bringing up President Trump in the conversation.

Biden (OH I forgot it’s “President Joe Biden” unlike just “Trump”) stands alone in answering for his performance since being in office. President Donald Trump is not germane to the conversation unless of course you can’t defend the criticism rationally.

It’s like saying yes my son failed chemistry but the kid next to him failed it worse.

FACT: YOUR SON FAILED CHEMISTRY

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

