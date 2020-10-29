Letter: Political Parties

I agree with Alexandra Rycar's letter (Oct. 19, 2020), the current two party system does not serve the majority of Arizona citizens.
In Arizona, registered voters are divided into thirds: 1/3rd Independents, 1/3rd Republicans and 1/3rd Democrats. During the Primaries Independents are not able to offer candidates, they merely get to choose the ballot of one of the major parties and vote for the candidates offered by that party. Come General Election time, the Independent then gets to select the candidate offered by the two parties. 1/3 of the State's registered voters are powerless to offer candidates of their own choosing.
It is likely that one of the two parties will control the State Legislature, which results in the political agenda of that party being forced onto the entire State's citizens (1/3 of the registered voters' agenda on the rest of us).
A third party would hopefully force the two existing parties to (gasp)negotiate in order to get a bill passed.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
