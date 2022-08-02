 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Political Perfect Pandimodium.

Has anyone heard too many obnoxious Political ads on the radio or TV? They never quit. And now since the Primary is next week, they have started slinging-mud on top of it. And the OVERSIZED postcards in the mail this year are TOO much. I am getting messages on my phone from Candidates I have never heard of. Is there no decency or privacy left in this world? The only thing I haven’t seen is a candidate coming up and ringing my doorbell. That would be freaky. Years ago that’s

what political candidates did. They knocked on doors or hugged babies; but that was in small-town-America. What happened to the good old days?

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

