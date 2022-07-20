Letter: Political shenanigans

One must be careful when handed a political flyer and do your research to make sure what's written is actually true. A flyer was put on cars in the parking lot of the Oro Valley Community Center this week claiming Mayor Winfield and his majority council had taken the money designated for the Community Center and spent it on their "pet projects." It goes on to exhort the reader to vote for Danny Sharp, Joe Erect, Charlie Hurt & Bill Rodman. One problem. It's all a lie. I alerted Mayor Winfield of this deceitful flyer and his campaign will respond. In the meantime, remember: Just because it's written down doesn't make it true. (It also makes me MUCH less likely to vote the the candidates the flyers lists.)