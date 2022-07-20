 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Political shenanigans

  • Comments

One must be careful when handed a political flyer and do your research to make sure what's written is actually true. A flyer was put on cars in the parking lot of the Oro Valley Community Center this week claiming Mayor Winfield and his majority council had taken the money designated for the Community Center and spent it on their "pet projects." It goes on to exhort the reader to vote for Danny Sharp, Joe Erect, Charlie Hurt & Bill Rodman. One problem. It's all a lie. I alerted Mayor Winfield of this deceitful flyer and his campaign will respond. In the meantime, remember: Just because it's written down doesn't make it true. (It also makes me MUCH less likely to vote the the candidates the flyers lists.)

Karen Micallef

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: January 6th Hearings

Have you been watching the January 6th hearings? Are you paying attention? Maybe those candidates in this up-coming election who claim to be l…

Letter: Trump courting the courts

As child Trump grows more perversely unhinged with each passing day, some Republican political candidates remind me of a dog whirling in circl…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Letter: Political campaign signs

Around Tucson, I have seen signs for Tom Horne. On each sign, there are the words “Stop Critical Race Theory”. I wonder if Mr. Horne knows tha…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News