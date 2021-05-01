 Skip to main content
Letter: Political Time Out
Letter: Political Time Out

The ongoing saga of Republican legislators proposing unnecessary restrictions on voters following the loss in the past election continues, with a new twist. Now, a “spat” has erupted between Republican Michelle Ugenti-Rita and Kelly Townsend over SB1485. Townsend reversed her vote on the changes in the bill, stalling its passage, behavior that Ugenti-Rita labeled a “temper tantrum.” Again, Arizona’s Republican legislators embarrass our state with such ill-conceived bills and ego-driven behavior. My hope is that voters will respond to these desperate bills and petty shenanigans by sending such childish Senate members to a permanent political time out.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

