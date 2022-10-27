Letter: Political TV ads

I was appalled to see the mother of a murdered child telling lies for Kari Lake on TV! Katie Hobbs "fails the test" being tough on crime?! I guess this lady didn't see the Lake interview in which she was asked point blank if she wanted to disband the FBI and she replied "100 percent" ! Without the FBI, I doubt this lady's daughter's killer would have been arrested. The FBI solves these kidnappings and murders all over the nation! More lies: "they'll release criminal illegals". What criminal illegals?! The murderer of that child, like the murderer of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzales, was born and raised right here in America. I'm tired of this racist lie about "criminal illegals". It's just a campaign slogan to scare people.