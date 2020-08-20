 Skip to main content
Letter: Political
Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything for anybody, ever, not on a local level, a State level or, for that matter, a federal level either. We don’t know what Mark Kelly will do, if elected, because he has no record to compare. And for 6 years? But Kelly is a devout progressive so we really do know how he will vote … pretty much along the lines of Chuck Schummer. He’ll vote for higher taxes, more regulations, porous border, amnesty for millions, abortion to include infanticide, huge escalation in utility and fuel costs and gun control. For guns it won’t be just registration. It’ll be licensing, liability and ultimately, confiscation. Furthermore, the overall sad thing is, he’s running on a political reputation that is not his.

Dave Efnor

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

