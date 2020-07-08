Letter: Politically correct
Letter: Politically correct

Yesterday we watched Fantasia, the 1937 Walt Disney blend of classical music with pertinent animation. As the orchestra was playing Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker

Suite, in the rendition of the Chinese Dance, romping toadstools were depicted as Chinese coolies. The mushroom caps were the characteristic bamboo hats. This depiction is obviously a racial slur. In today's politically correct environment this malice calls for the complete destruction of Disneyland, Disney World and the entire international Walt Disney Company empire.

All copies of Fantasia should be promptly destroyed as this feature film led to the tremendous, avaricious, illegitimate profits that made the future financial conglomerate giant possible.

Art and Shirley Di Salvo

Northwest side

Comments may be used in print.

