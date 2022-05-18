Letter: Politician Names on parks and buildings

Re: the May 14 letter "Remove his name."

I agree completely with the letter writer: Huckleberry’s name should be removed from the Loop trail.

In fact, the names of politicians should be removed from all of our public parks and buildings. Let the Wilmot Library be the Wilmot Library, let the Columbus Library be the Columbus Library, let the Main Library be the Main Library.

If politicians want to ‘honor’ their fellow politicians, let them authorize a statue. They could create a park for all these statues and call it the Petty Politician Park.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

