 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politician Names on parks and buildings

  • Comments

Re: the May 14 letter "Remove his name."

I agree completely with the letter writer: Huckleberry’s name should be removed from the Loop trail.

In fact, the names of politicians should be removed from all of our public parks and buildings. Let the Wilmot Library be the Wilmot Library, let the Columbus Library be the Columbus Library, let the Main Library be the Main Library.

If politicians want to ‘honor’ their fellow politicians, let them authorize a statue. They could create a park for all these statues and call it the Petty Politician Park.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote NO on Prop. 411

I just received yet another glossy advertisement in the mail urging me to vote Yes on Proposition 411. This mailing was paid for by "Tucsonans…

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water c…

Letter: Say No to 411

A vote for Prop 411 will be a vote to extend what was supposed to be a temporary five year sales tax for ten more years on all the goods we bu…

Letter: Homeless but not hopeless

Thanks for allowing me to address an ongoing problem here in Tucson. As the temperature rises, more people will come from Phoenix and other wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News