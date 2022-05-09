 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Politicians and Water Use

Regarding the article about the business plans for Glendale hotel and 'beach' resort. Are we kidding? Many residents of Arizona are overly worried about water shortages and then we read about a 7 acre lake being planned? When will politicians get their head out of the proverbial sand and JUST SAY NO TO ANY BUSINESS PLANS THAT UTILIZE SO MUCH WATER? I am extremely water conservative and resent those treating water like there is no tomorrow. Politicians supporting these kinds of ideas (extreme water use) are not only drying up the desert even faster but increasing our water costs in the near future. This is a desert and we should not be treating it like it is the tropics. If you want a beach go to an ocean or natural body of water.

Could we please have some reality talk about water in our state? I would vote for those politicians with thoughtful ideas.

Deb Caldwell

Green Valley

