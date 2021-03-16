 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians are Supposed to Represent Us
I am tired of our elected state representatives trying to minimize voter rights! They were elected to represent us, so should welcome our (voters) input. By making it harder to vote, restricting our rights to propose legislation, or trying to modify laws their constituents voted into law they are serving themselves, not their voting public. All voters, including marginalized citizens, are their constituents. This is not a legitimate tool to pad the rolls of a particular political party. It's self-serving and wrong. Any politician who favors restricting the vote, or public input on legislation, should be voted OUT, or even recalled.

Carol Garr

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

