Letter: Politicians should share responsiblity for campus shooting

It is clear that there were errors on the part of the University in the events that led to the tragic death of Dr Thomas Meixner. Police in the assailant's home town also missed what seem in retrospect like clear danger signals. Nonetheless, we cannot overlook the key role of politicians who have promoted gun culture. Here in Arizona, the Governor and state legislature have actively promoted a society awash in weapons, and resisted even the most moderate measures to limit online gun sales and assault weapons of war on our streets. Instead, they rake in donations from pro-weapons groups and turn a blind eye to the terrible impact of gun violence on our society. In my view they share the underlying responsibility for this tragedy and should be held accountable. The useless "thoughts and prayers" they cynically offer after gun violence are not enough; we need to reinstate reasonable weapons controls so gun deaths will be a rarity, as they were not too long ago.