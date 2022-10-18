 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politicians should share responsiblity for campus shooting

  • Comments

It is clear that there were errors on the part of the University in the events that led to the tragic death of Dr Thomas Meixner. Police in the assailant's home town also missed what seem in retrospect like clear danger signals. Nonetheless, we cannot overlook the key role of politicians who have promoted gun culture. Here in Arizona, the Governor and state legislature have actively promoted a society awash in weapons, and resisted even the most moderate measures to limit online gun sales and assault weapons of war on our streets. Instead, they rake in donations from pro-weapons groups and turn a blind eye to the terrible impact of gun violence on our society. In my view they share the underlying responsibility for this tragedy and should be held accountable. The useless "thoughts and prayers" they cynically offer after gun violence are not enough; we need to reinstate reasonable weapons controls so gun deaths will be a rarity, as they were not too long ago.

People are also reading…

Don Falk

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News