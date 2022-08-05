Letter: Politics, not border security drove decision finish wall at Yuma

U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security announced that it will complete four "gap" sections of border wall at Yuma where thousands of migrants have been streaming through. Senator Mark Kelly lobbied the Biden administration for this. However, start up construction will take months or longer as environmental impacts and contractor bidding need to be done. I do not believe for one minute that Biden, maybe even Kelly, care about border security. What Biden cares about is getting Kelly re-elected and not losing a Senate seat in Arizona to a Republican. Border security is a major issue among voters in this state. Kelly had previously asked the Biden administration not to lift Title 42, which has been used to Remove about 50% of those apprehended by the Border Patrol. Lifting Title 42 likely would have meant even more migrants illegally entering Arizona, politically harming Kelly. He was saved by a Federal Judge, who placed a Stay on the administration's ending it. I believe politics, not border security were involved here.