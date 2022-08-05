 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politics, not border security drove decision finish wall at Yuma

  • Comments

U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security announced that it will complete four "gap" sections of border wall at Yuma where thousands of migrants have been streaming through. Senator Mark Kelly lobbied the Biden administration for this. However, start up construction will take months or longer as environmental impacts and contractor bidding need to be done. I do not believe for one minute that Biden, maybe even Kelly, care about border security. What Biden cares about is getting Kelly re-elected and not losing a Senate seat in Arizona to a Republican. Border security is a major issue among voters in this state. Kelly had previously asked the Biden administration not to lift Title 42, which has been used to Remove about 50% of those apprehended by the Border Patrol. Lifting Title 42 likely would have meant even more migrants illegally entering Arizona, politically harming Kelly. He was saved by a Federal Judge, who placed a Stay on the administration's ending it. I believe politics, not border security were involved here.

People are also reading…

Dorothy Monroe

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Progressive is regressive

I'm a California native who moved to Tucson 20+ years ago. I still visit family and friends in LA frequently. In the last 5+ years, it has bec…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News