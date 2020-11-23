Letter: Politics

Re: Nov. 18 article, "GOP leaders seek to postpone certification of Maricopa vote."
I'm outraged by this blatant attempt to stop the certification of millions of votes on a hunch. It is an attack at the very heart of our democracy--the right of citizens to select their leaders. Also, it sets a dangerous precedent: Anytime you don't like the results of an election, just fall on the floor and throw a temper tantrum.
I should also point out that their comparison is flawed in that it assumes that candidate Hillary Clinton is equal to candidate Joe Biden. Trump (2016) did get 25K more votes than Trump (2020), but that is a miniscule percent of the total vote and could be due to the lack of Russian influence in the recent election.
Robert Mann
Marana
