 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Politics
View Comments

Letter: Politics

Re: Nov. 18 article, "GOP leaders seek to postpone certification of Maricopa vote."

I'm outraged by this blatant attempt to stop the certification of millions of votes on a hunch. It is an attack at the very heart of our democracy--the right of citizens to select their leaders. Also, it sets a dangerous precedent: Anytime you don't like the results of an election, just fall on the floor and throw a temper tantrum.

I should also point out that their comparison is flawed in that it assumes that candidate Hillary Clinton is equal to candidate Joe Biden. Trump (2016) did get 25K more votes than Trump (2020), but that is a miniscule percent of the total vote and could be due to the lack of Russian influence in the recent election.

Robert Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the cor…

Local-issues

Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there was…

Local-issues

Letter: Stolen election

Arizona congressman Paul Gosar complained that, “Any claim Biden has won is illegitimate.” Congressman Andy Biggs said, “The Left is assiduous…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News