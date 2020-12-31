 Skip to main content
Letter: politics
Sen. Kelly Townsend is a state representative we can all be proud of. As Arizona sees the second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, she has clearly stated that she has no intention of complying with policy requiring masks to enter the state capital building. Does this mean she doesn't care if she spreads this disease to family or friends? Is she suggesting that when her constituents visit a business that requires face masks before entering, we should ignore the sign and walk right in? Does this mean that she thinks she knows more than all of the experts and all of the statistics that prove how much masks (and social-distancing) can reduce the spread of this disease? Sounds like she is following the expert advice of our (soon to be gone) commander-and-chief.

KENNETH COHN

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

