You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Poll workers and voting
View Comments

Letter: Poll workers and voting

I was a poll worker on Tuesday. Sign up to do that job and you will have a whole new respect for those people, I do. Because of that experience, let me tell you how to make the whole thing easier for you and us: Make sure that your actual address listed matches your ID. Make sure that you are at the correct voting place. If you get an early ballot and don't use it, you automatically have a provisional ballot. That's because you got two ballots. I'm sure you don't want anyone using two ballots. No, we are not calling you a cheat. Provisional ballots count. Wear a mask, and don't carry a weapon into the voting place. Any of these things going wrong means that you will come to me to fill out a provisional ballot. We are not there to make it harder for you to vote. We are helping to keep the election fair and honest. Thank you for understanding.

Sandy Gordon

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: face masks

In my opinion, maskless Trump supporters are not stupid. They have been frightened into blind obedience. They need to see their master wearing…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News