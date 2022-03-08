Letter: Pollution

My son in law visited Tucson this week and asked why there is all the trash on the highway. I too am amazed. There are first steps the state could take that would help. It has in other states. A $.05 bottle return would give incentive not to throw bottles/cans out car windows . Those desperate for money seem to help pick up the ones that are littered. Plastic bags should not be allowed. The litter that you see attached to everything along the side of the road is plastic. The loud cars we hear everywhere we go would fail their emissions test if their engine / muffler sound was above the decibel allowed to reduce noise pollution. Not easy fixes but better than watching our roads get more and more trashed and vehicles get louder and louder. I remember littering was a governmental concern with the campaign "GIVE A HOOT, DON'T POLLUTE". I don't think Arizona wants trash to be what visitors take home as their first impression
SUSAN Bennett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.