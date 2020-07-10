Letter: Pooled Testing for COVID-19 does not add up for Arizona
Letter: Pooled Testing for COVID-19 does not add up for Arizona

Re: the July 6 article "Could 'pooled testing' help fight virus?."

Recently, some of the nation's top health officials have begun advocating "Pooled Testing" to help stretch our COVID-19 testing capability. I am afraid that this approach would fail in areas with high rates of positive tests such as Arizona. Through some simple calculations, I was able to determine that the positive test rate would need to average less than 6% for there to be a worthwhile reduction in testing requirements. Since Arizona has a positive testing rate of 20% or more, it would actually require more tests to do pooled testing. Not to mention the delay in results because many retests would be required if just one in the pool tested positive. I hope our health officials are consulting statisticians before making these kinds of

decisions.

Lee LaFrese

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

