I called the City of Tucson this morning and asked whether it would be offering the low-cost, recreational swim teams that Tucson children and youth have enjoyed in all parts of town for decades. I was told, "We are working on this. Call back on May 23." Tucson is hot in the summer, and it is difficult and often unsafe for children to play and exercise outside. Yet last year, the City did not offer swim teams, explaining that there was a shortage of lifeguards -- this despite the fact that every pricey local swim club and even the County pools fielded swim teams that year. I urge the City to make this a priority for our children and youth this summer.