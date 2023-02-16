I've found it annoying that 'professional drivers' don't drive professionally. I recently came head-on to a County Deputy who didn't use his directional signal and caused confusion at an intersection. Subsequently I came beside him and tooted, he lowered his passenger's side window and I said : "Officer, I think you may want to use your directional signals, as all good drivers should do". He didn't respond, so I moved on.

Subsequently this Deputy found a need to speak to me, he pulled up to my right, so I lowered my window and he said: "Do you watch the news on TV?" He further told me that it is best to call 911 than to speak directly to an officer.

It dawned on me a while later that he was telling me that very bad things happen to people who take police officers to task. What I'd like to know who takes this kind of person to task. Are you listening sheriff?

Vincent Allen

Northwest side