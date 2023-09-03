Just a few thoughts: I thought the Corporation Commission was there to protect consumers from the corporations, not the other way around. They should be doing everything possible to encourage conversion to solar. Sounds more like they are hostile to it.

Our planet is overheating, and TEP is still clinging to burning fossil fuels. Yet they are whining about losing profits and want to cut rates for solar buybacks. Why is TEP not installing Megapacks to store excess power to protect us from all the blackouts instead of punishing people who have installed solar and are helping TEP? Seems to me these folks are actually (gasp!) subsidizing TEP. To paraphrase Commissioner Nick Myers: if an industry that is 131 years old cannot survive without a subsidy, how bad of a business model is that?