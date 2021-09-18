Letter: Population Selection?

In Sunday’s Star, Howard Fisher quotes our Governor calling the Biden mandates a “dictatorial” approach. I accept that as a verified statement and would like to remind the Governor of some historical facts. Early industrialists noticed that the market economy relies on a healthy workforce and healthy customers. Realizing that, governments created public health services with the power to enact laws. These are designed to protect the population, especially the weak, infirm, elderly, and children. Mandates to wear masks and submit to immunization precisely save the people, which Covid-19 affects the most. The arguments that these measures lead to autocracy are weak because autocratic governments do not care about the old, weak, and infirm. History offers enough samples. One might argue that those who refuse to wear masks or get immunized unwittingly support a population selection favoring the young and healthy over the old, infirm, and weak.
Uwe Manthei
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.