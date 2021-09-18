 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Population Selection?
View Comments

Letter: Population Selection?

  • Comments

In Sunday’s Star, Howard Fisher quotes our Governor calling the Biden mandates a “dictatorial” approach. I accept that as a verified statement and would like to remind the Governor of some historical facts. Early industrialists noticed that the market economy relies on a healthy workforce and healthy customers. Realizing that, governments created public health services with the power to enact laws. These are designed to protect the population, especially the weak, infirm, elderly, and children. Mandates to wear masks and submit to immunization precisely save the people, which Covid-19 affects the most. The arguments that these measures lead to autocracy are weak because autocratic governments do not care about the old, weak, and infirm. History offers enough samples. One might argue that those who refuse to wear masks or get immunized unwittingly support a population selection favoring the young and healthy over the old, infirm, and weak.

Uwe Manthei

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Invasive Species

Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and…

Local-issues

Letter: Dead pool? Really!

What will it take to get us to take climate change seriously? I’m sure that I,like many Tucsonans ,was dismayed to see on the front page of Su…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News