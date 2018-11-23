In response to Rollin Roberts' letter to the editor in November 21st's edition: Portland has one of the worst homeless problems in the United States. We are "rainbirds" from Portland, and we are here to tell you, there are homeless camps everywhere around the city. There are tent cities dotting the interstate highways, under most underpasses and bridges in the city, along bike trails, and now, in neighborhoods, where the "houseless" (Portland's latest term for these people) have become serious problems and they are difficult to dislodge. Believe us, Tucson, Portland does NOT have any sort of handle on this increasing problem, and Tucson should not, in any way, consider following Portland's model. Roberts must not have seen Portland any time within the last several years.
Howard and Jeanie Newcomb
West side
