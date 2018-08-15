Re: Aug. 15 letter to the editor "In our desert, insanity over water-sucking projects."
The writer wants us to protect our environment, but he fails to realize that his place of abode was once pristine desert and he too is engaged in "water-sucking" when he showers, drinks, uses the toilet, etc. It's a very selfish, narrow-minded attitude to think that everyone who arrived in Tucson up to today is entitled to live here but developers shouldn't be allowed to build more housing so others can come here too.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
