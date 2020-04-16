Letter: positive experience with the Star

I am a newspaper lover. I grew up with the Chicago Tribune and moved on to the Kansas City Sta, both excellent newspapers. I am truly blessed with the Arizona Daily Star and it helps me get my day started. A cup of coffee and the Star, perfect! Caliente is great and a great weekend-planner. Marilyn Heins column is helpful as she chronicles her journey into her elder years. I was right with her as she planned her move into assisted living and then delayed her move. We are going on forty-five years of the Star and I've loved every day.
Thank you.
Ginny Roberts
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
