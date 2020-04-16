Letter: positive experience with the Star
View Comments

Letter: positive experience with the Star

I am a newspaper lover. I grew up with the Chicago Tribune and moved on to the Kansas City Sta, both excellent newspapers. I am truly blessed with the Arizona Daily Star and it helps me get my day started. A cup of coffee and the Star, perfect! Caliente is great and a great weekend-planner. Marilyn Heins column is helpful as she chronicles her journey into her elder years. I was right with her as she planned her move into assisted living and then delayed her move. We are going on forty-five years of the Star and I've loved every day.

Thank you.

Ginny Roberts

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The Death of a Star

I am totally disgusted to read that Lee Enterprises/Gannett Corp, owners of our "hometown"  newspaper, would place profits over people during …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News