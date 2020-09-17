 Skip to main content
Letter: Positivity Rate
Letter: Positivity Rate

I read the piece about 709 cases at U of A out of 19700 tests. The positivity rate of 3.5% would be enviable in most states. But I write about the opportunity the U of A has. The CDC has reported that 80% of the deaths are people over 65. They have also reported that 94% of the dead had significant underlying conditions. What a great opportunity to follow these younger people and document how many of the 709 actually get sick. How many are hospitalized, how many need the ICU, how many die (and did they have underlying conditions). What a service to other educational organizations that would be

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

