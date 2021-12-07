 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Possible sale of the AZ Daily STAR to a Hedge Fund
View Comments

Letter: Possible sale of the AZ Daily STAR to a Hedge Fund

  • Comments

Arizona Daily STAR opinion page editor Curt Prendergast's recent article indicated that Tucsonans may have to imagine life without the newspaper. As numerous letter writers have said, "We can't afford to let this happen."

Many newspapers have become "casualties" over the past years. We take newspapers for granted, and forget that they provide a needed connection to the community they serve. Without a local paper, community pride dwindles and dies. We cannot let this happen here.

It's time to ponder alternative ownership for the Arizona Daily STAR. I don't know how this might work; and would Lee Enterprises be willing to sell? A local "Save the STAR" committee could research how ownership of our paper would work. Surely we can come together to find a way to continue publication of our printed source of local news and community information. The continuation of the newspaper is vital to the future of our greater Tucson region.

Carol W. West

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Local-issues

Letter: Police action

Regarding Tim Steller article 11/28/21. This police incident was horrific. This officer had absolutely no reason to take these women down. I j…

Local-issues

Letter: The Loop

I walk the Loop for my health. However, lately I feel that I am taking my life in my hands because of fast riding bicyclists.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News