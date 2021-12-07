Letter: Possible sale of the AZ Daily STAR to a Hedge Fund

Arizona Daily STAR opinion page editor Curt Prendergast's recent article indicated that Tucsonans may have to imagine life without the newspaper. As numerous letter writers have said, "We can't afford to let this happen."
Many newspapers have become "casualties" over the past years. We take newspapers for granted, and forget that they provide a needed connection to the community they serve. Without a local paper, community pride dwindles and dies. We cannot let this happen here.
It's time to ponder alternative ownership for the Arizona Daily STAR. I don't know how this might work; and would Lee Enterprises be willing to sell? A local "Save the STAR" committee could research how ownership of our paper would work. Surely we can come together to find a way to continue publication of our printed source of local news and community information. The continuation of the newspaper is vital to the future of our greater Tucson region.
Carol W. West
Northeast side
