Letter: Post - election supervision
Ms Fann and all the AZ legislators holding office before the election, according to her had the sole authority to supervise the election. Should they be responsible if there were any irregularities? Should they have been readily able to answer the thousands of constituent questions allegedly gotten by doing their supervision before the election? Do these thousands of questions really exist and not originate from one robot? Has Ms Fann or any legislator sought legal counsel to determine the legality of Maricopa County's position before or even after threatening arrest for contempt? The more she and others in our state government push to audit Maricopa procedures and results, the more they seemingly admit they failed to insure we had a fair election, failed to do their jobs. They should resign allowing us to find competent representation.

Since the pre-election polls, including Fox News, predicted a narrow Biden win what is the surprise result? A surprise, a questionable outcome would have been a landslide win for Trump.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

